Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,069.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 38.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

