Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after buying an additional 1,865,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after buying an additional 1,860,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.2% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,772,000 after buying an additional 1,391,985 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
