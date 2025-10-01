Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after buying an additional 1,865,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after buying an additional 1,860,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.2% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,772,000 after buying an additional 1,391,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.