First Pacific Financial Sells 127 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.63.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $430.57 on Wednesday. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.44. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

