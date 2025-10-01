Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

