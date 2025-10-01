Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 2.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cintas by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.94. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

