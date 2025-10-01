iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.