Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 17.9% – Here’s Why

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) was down 17.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 207,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

