Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $490.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $272.67 and a one year high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.08, a PEG ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,066 shares of company stock worth $55,809,043. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

