Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Shares Acquired by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

BITB opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

