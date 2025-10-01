Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Buys 259 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 142.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.