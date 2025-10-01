QTR Family Wealth LLC Has $951,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,028,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $463.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $467.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.