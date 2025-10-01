iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $145.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

