Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 9,450 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,962,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,674,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,135,000 after buying an additional 343,230 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,341,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,947,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,286,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0794 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

