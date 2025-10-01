Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $35,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after purchasing an additional 177,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $103.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

