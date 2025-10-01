Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 99,234.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49,617 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

