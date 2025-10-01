Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Down 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 207,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Down 17.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

