Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Up 37.1% – Time to Buy?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) rose 37.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 829,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 576% from the average daily volume of 122,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Arianne Phosphate Trading Up 37.1%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arianne Phosphate
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Tilray’s Stock Price Surge a Pipe Dream of Political Hype?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.