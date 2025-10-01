Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,756 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFGR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 246,429 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 283,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 107,943 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.