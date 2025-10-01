Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 66,245 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.58% of Pan American Silver worth $59,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 507.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

