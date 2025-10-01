DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) vs. YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Financial Review

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSV and YAYYO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV $24.24 billion 1.98 $1.47 billion $3.26 30.56 YAYYO $12.56 million N/A -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DSV has higher revenue and earnings than YAYYO.

DSV has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAYYO has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of YAYYO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DSV and YAYYO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV 5.29% 11.89% 5.67% YAYYO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DSV and YAYYO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV 1 1 1 2 2.80 YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given YAYYO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YAYYO is more favorable than DSV.

Summary

DSV beats YAYYO on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV



DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About YAYYO



EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

