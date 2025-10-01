Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 116,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

