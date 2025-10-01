Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,121,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,891,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $297.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

