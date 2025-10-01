What is William Blair’s Estimate for Merus FY2027 Earnings?

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued on Monday, September 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2028 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price objective on Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

MRUS opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,500. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Merus by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Merus by 2,153.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

