Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 135,562 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 251,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

DFEM opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

