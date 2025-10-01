Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $4,056,031 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $706.99 and a 200-day moving average of $690.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

