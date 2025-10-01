Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO is Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMB Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

