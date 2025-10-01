KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 440.20 and a quick ratio of 440.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $592.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.37). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

