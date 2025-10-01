Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.98 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,954.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 107,849 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VOE stock opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

