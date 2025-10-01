iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

