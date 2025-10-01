OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

