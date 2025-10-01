Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Wedbush lowered their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.81.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock worth $186,735,385. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

