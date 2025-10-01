Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95,097 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 252,973 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 784,895 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,305,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

