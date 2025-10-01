Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,506 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up 10.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $42,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

FDVV opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

