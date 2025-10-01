Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $251.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.83 and a 52-week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $4,002,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.