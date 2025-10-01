Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 40,112 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. BCO Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

