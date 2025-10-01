Northeast Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 46,243 Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.