SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF $BALI

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 86,107 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 731,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,036,000 after buying an additional 61,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BALI opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

