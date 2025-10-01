Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Acquired by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance
NYSE MMC opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.29.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.76.
Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
