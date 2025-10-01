Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 7,500 ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 540,185.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $86.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

