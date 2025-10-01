Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 596,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 2.3%

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

