Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

