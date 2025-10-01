Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 359 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $237.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

