Lbp Am Sa Has $15.90 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $351,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,447.60. This represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,413.52. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,396,416 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.0%

STX opened at $236.06 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

