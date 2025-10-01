Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

DEO stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $141.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

