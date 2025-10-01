Pacific Point Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pacific Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $161.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

