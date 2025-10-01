Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 8,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 10,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4%

LMT stock opened at $499.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

