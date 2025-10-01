Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

