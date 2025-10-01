Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases New Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after acquiring an additional 907,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 896,932 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.29. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

