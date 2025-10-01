Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 13.9%

BATS:ESGV opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

