iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Sold by SWP Financial LLC

SWP Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SWP Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 22.7%

Shares of MTUM opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

